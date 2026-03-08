Guardians' Daniel Espino: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians optioned Espino to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Espino fired two scoreless innings during spring training but unsurprisingly won't make Cleveland's Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old made an appearance for Triple-A Columbus late last season, which was his first game action since 2022 after requiring multiple shoulder surgeries.
