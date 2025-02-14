Espino (shoulder) is not expected to be game-ready until at least July.
Espino had another right shoulder surgery last March to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff. He's 11 months into a 16-to-18 month timeline, so while he could make it back for the second half, it's also possible he'll miss a third straight full season.
