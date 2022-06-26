Espino (knee) resumed a throwing program Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The Guardians will likely proceed cautiously with their star pitching prospect after he initially went on Double-A Akron's 7-day injured list in early May with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. He posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB across 18.1 innings prior to landing on the IL. In addition to the knee injury, Mandy Bell of MLB.com notes that Espino experienced right shoulder pain during his absence. The 21-year-old is likely weeks away from rejoining the Akron rotation.