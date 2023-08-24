Norris signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday.

Three days after electing free agency upon being DFA'd by Cleveland, Norris will return to the Guardians' organization as minor-league depth. The 30-year-old lefty turned in decent results during his time in the majors this season with a 3.38 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 10.2 frames. However, Norris will need to improve upon his 5.60 ERA in Triple-A before he has any chance at being selected back onto the active roster.