Schneemann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Schneemann saw a bench role after returning to the majors at the start of September. He went 3-for-10 over eight games this month. On the year, he hit just .210 with a .608 OPS, seven homers, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored, 11 doubles and seven steals over 286 plate appearances. Schneemann is not a lock to be on the postseason roster, and even if he makes it, he'll likely serve as a utility option off the bench.