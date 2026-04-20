Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Though he doesn't have a permanent home at any one spot in the diamond or outfield, Schneemann has been used as a near-everyday player of late. He'll hit the bench Monday for just the second time in nine contests, after he saw his seven-game hitting streak end but extended his on-base streak to eight games with an 0-for-2, two-walk effort in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Orioles. For the season, Schneemann is slashing .302/.362/.528 with two home runs, one stolen base, 11 RBI and nine runs over 58 plate appearances.