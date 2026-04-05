Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Out of lineup for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Schneeman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Game 1, dropping his slash line for the season to .192/.192/.346 through eight contests. Steven Kwan is handling center field in the nightcap while Angel Martinez starts in left.
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