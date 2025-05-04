Schneemann went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at second base and batting sixth with Jose Ramirez (ankle) needing the day off, Schneemann did his best JRam impression in his place. With the Guardians down 3-0 heading into the eighth inning, the 28-year-old utility player took Chad Green for a solo shot before launching a grand slam off Yimi Garcia in the ninth. Schneemann has seen his playing time pick up in recent weeks and he's taken advantage, and he's now slashing .276/.344/.552 through 24 games with four homers, eight runs and nine RBI.