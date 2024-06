The Guardians recalled McCaughan from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

McCaughan was dispatched back to Triple-A on Monday after appearing in one game for the Guardians. He'll now return to the majors to replace Xzavion Curry, who was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding move. McCaughan has allowed 10 earned runs in 6.2 MLB innings between Cleveland and Miami, and he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage opportunities during his stint in the bigs.