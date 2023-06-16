Fry went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run in Thursday's 8-6 victory versus the Padres.

Fry helped Cleveland get off to a fast start with a three-run shot to left field in the first inning. It was the first long ball of his major-league career in his 20th plate appearance. Fry went deep 17 times at the Triple-A level in 2022, so he has demonstrated some pop in the past. His .227/.261/.409 slash line so far this season isn't going to turn many heads, but Fry's ability to play catcher (in addition to three infield spots) could open the door to more playing time given the offensive struggles of fellow backstops Mike Zunino and Cam Gallagher.