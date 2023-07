Fry went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Fry came through in crunch time for the Guardians, swatting a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth off closer Craig Kimbrel. The long ball was his third of the campaign, but his second in his last six appearances. Fry also notched his second consecutive multi-hit outing and is batting 5-11 (.454) with three RBI and two runs scored over his last three games.