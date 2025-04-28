Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Sunday that Fry (elbow) is "progressing well" and is expected to return to game activity at the organization's spring training complex in Arizona at some point in May, Michael Beaven of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A 2024 All-Star, Fry's production slowed down in the second half of last season while he played through right elbow inflammation, but he bounced back during the Guardians' playoff run, hitting .286 with two home runs over 10 postseason contests. The 29-year-old ultimately needed surgery in early November to repair the UCL in his elbow, and since the procedure was to his throwing arm, he's not expected to be ready to catch or play the infield or outfield until 2026. The Guardians still envision Fry contributing as a designated hitter in 2025, so he could return from the 60-day injured list once he stacks up some at-bats at extended spring training and during his minor-league rehab assignment.