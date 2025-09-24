Fry has been diagnosed with a broken nose and facial fractures after being hit in the face with a foul ball while attempting to bunt in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fry attempted to bunt a 99 mph fastball from Tarik Skubal in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it skipped off his bat and hit Fry in the face. He is expected to miss some time, and the Guardians could make a roster move with Fry on Wednesday. Fry's regular season may be over. He's slashing .171/.229/.363 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:58 BB:K across 157 plate appearances this season.