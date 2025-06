Fry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.

Fry struck out in his first at-bat before reaching base three straight times, including a solo homer in the sixth inning. In five games (three starts) since returning from the injured list, the 29-year-old has gone 3-for-10 with with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base.