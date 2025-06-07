Fry is limited to designated hitter duties while he continues a throwing program and progression, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Fry was recently activated from the 60-day injured list where he spent first two months of the regular season rehabbing from an elbow procedure he underwent last November. He's started three of the last four games and will serve as the primary DH against lefties. Fry will also get occasional starts against righties and pinch-hit.