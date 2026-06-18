Guardians' David Fry: Moves to LF, homers in win

Fry started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Fry got Cleveland on the board in the third inning, when he tied the game with his fourth home run of the season. It was his first since May 4 and first RBI in 18 contests. Typically a lineup regular against left-handers, the right-handed batter could receive regular run against both lefties and righties due to injuries to outfield regulars, Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot). Fry's started four consecutive games, the last three of which were the direct result of those injuries. Prior to Thursday, he defended right field, DeLauter's usual position. In irregular playing time this season, Fry is slashing .230/.347/.737 with four home runs and nine RBI over 45 games.