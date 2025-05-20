Fry (elbow) shifted his rehab assignment Monday from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Double-A Akron.

Fry went 0-for-8 with two walks and three strikeouts over his three contests in rookie ball, which marked his first game action since the Guardians' ALCS matchup with the Yankees last October. The 29-year-old resides on Cleveland's 60-day injured list while he recovers from the UCL revision surgery he underwent on his right elbow last November, which will prevent him from playing defense until 2026. He'll continue to serve as a designated hitter during his rehab assignment and could be a potential platoon mate for Kyle Manzardo with the big club once he's activated him from the IL.