The Guardians announced Wednesday that Fry will be sidelined six-to-eight weeks after sustaining multiple minimally displaced left-sided facial and nasal fractures in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

After being placed on the 10-day IL, Fry's season is likely over, even if the Guardians make the playoffs and advance all the way to the World Series. Fry was injured while attempting to bunt a 99 mph fastball from Tarik Skubal in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday. Instead, he fouled it off, and the ball hit Fry squarely in the face. Fry doesn't need surgery and is said to be resting comfortably after he was discharged from the hospital. Fry had a down 2025 season that saw him slash just .171/.229/.363 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:58 BB:K across 157 trips to the plate. He should be recovered well ahead of spring training.