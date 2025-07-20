Fry went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

Fry delivered a career-best four RBI, doing all of his damage against Jeffrey Springs. The 29-year-old drove in a run with a first-inning single before breaking the game open with a bases-clearing double in the fourth. Fry now has six RBI over his last two games, surpassing the total (five) he posted across his first 31 appearances this season. Even with this recent surge, Fry is still batting a lackluster 13-for-76 (.171) with a .587 OPS this season.