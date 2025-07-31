Fry went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Fry socked his fifth homer of the season, and he's begun to show a power stroke despite a lack of average in the month of July. Over his last 43 at-bats, the 29-year-old is batting only .209 but has four long balls, one double and 10 RBI. It's fair to wonder if the Guardians will try to get Fry in the lineup more frequently -- the righty-hitting infielder has a .530 OPS versus left-handed pitching despite seeing most of his action against southpaws.