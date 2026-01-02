Fry (face) is expected to resume playing on the field in 2026, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. An elbow injury limited Fry to designated hitter and pinch hitting duties in 2025.

During the winter meetings, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt had an encouraging update on Fry, who underwent surgery to repair nasal fractures after taking a pitch from Tarik Skubal off his face Sept. 23. "I'm just excited that David is going to be healthy," Vogt said. "David healthy, him being able to catch and play the field a little bit, too, probably, it just adds a completely different dynamic to our team." With more time removed from the UCL surgery he underwent in November of 2024, Fry is expected to resume playing defense as a third catcher while also getting time at the corners in the infield and outfield. Fry's ability to hit lefties -- he had a .996 OPS against southpaws in 2024 -- should provide a boost to Guardians, who ranked 27th (.647 OPS) against left-handers in 2025.