Fry (face) is expected to resume playing defense in 2026, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. An elbow injury limited Fry to designated hitter and pinch-hitting duties in 2025.

During the winter meetings, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt had an encouraging update on Fry, who underwent surgery to repair nasal fractures after getting hit in the face by a pitch from Tarik Skubal on Sept. 23. "I'm just excited that David is going to be healthy," Vogt said. "David healthy, him being able to catch and play the field a little bit, too, probably, it just adds a completely different dynamic to our team." With his November 2024 elbow surgery also further behind him, Fry is expected to resume duties as a third catcher while also getting time at the infield and outfield corners. The 30-year-old's ability to hit lefties -- he had a .996 OPS against southpaws in 2024 -- should provide a boost to the Guardians, who ranked 27th against left-handers in 2025 with a .647 OPS.