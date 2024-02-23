De Los Santos has been working out in both corner outfield spots this spring, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

A Rule 5 pick, De Los Santos has never played anywhere other than third and first base in pro ball, but the Guardians are testing out his versatility with the idea that it would make it easier to carry him on the roster. The Guardians do have clear openings both in right field and at designated hitter, but it's unlikely the 20-year-old De Los Santos will play much, at least not initially, as he attempts to skip over the Triple-A level.