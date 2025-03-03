Nikhazy could make the Guardians bullpen out of spring training, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.

Nikhazy is already on the 40-man roster and has gotten off to a great start to Cactus League play, throwing four hitless innings with four strikeouts across two relief appearances. Pitching coach Carl Willis said Sunday that Nikhazy would make the club's bullpen, not the rotation, if he were to win a job. Nikhazy is a starter by trade and had a strong 2024 season, logging a 2.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 124:53 K:BB in 123.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. He is working on improving his control and could be a multi-inning relief option early in the year if the club's starters aren't all ready to go five-plus innings consistently.