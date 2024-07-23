Nikhazy has a 0.86 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 21 innings across four starts for Triple-A Columbus.

A second-round selection in 2021, Nikhazy has outperformed his scouting report this season. The 24-year-old lefty doesn't have an overpowering fastball (sits in the low-90s), but he has multiple above-average to plus secondary offerings, and his fastball has good movement. His walk rates at Double-A and Triple-A have been just north of 10 percent, which is a big improvement for him, as he had a 15.4 percent walk rate at Double-A last year. Nikhazy's 54.3 percent groundball rate at Triple-A is another mark in his favor. He could be an option to join the big-league rotation this summer.