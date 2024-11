The Guardians selected Nikhazy to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Nikhazy's addition to Cleveland's 40-man will prevent him from being selected during the Rule 5 Draft in December. The 25-year-old southpaw split time between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus last season, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 123.2 total innings. If he's able to find similar success to start the new season, Nikhazy could be called up for his MLB debut at some point in 2025.