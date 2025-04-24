The Guardians are promoting Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus on Friday before they start their three-games series versus the Red Sox.

Nikhazy didn't make the cut for the major-league club after he got off to a bad spring training in which he surrendered seven earned runs across 8.2 innings of work. Through four games with Triple-A Columbus to begin the season, he's posted a 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 18.1 innings. While he has been largely used as a starter through his MiLB career, he will be used out of the bullpen in Cleveland, at least initially. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.