Knight was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Guardians on SundayMandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Knight was signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training in February, but his bid to make the Opening Day roster comes up short. The former Tampa Bay hurler made six appearances with the Rays with a 5.73 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP in 11 innings, and will now likely be a depth option with Triple-A Columbus.