Knight agreed to a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays at the end of the 2022 season, and he elected free agency after he was sent outright to Triple-A Durham. The 32-year-old right-hander mad six appearances for Tampa Bay in 2022, and he finished with a 5.73 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP in his 11 innings of work. A strong spring training could see Knight earn one of the final spots in the Cleveland bullpen, but more than likely he'll be a member of the Triple-A Columbus pitching staff to begin 2023.