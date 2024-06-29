Share Video

Link copied!

The Guardians activated Morgan (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Morgan will return from the IL for the second time this season after recovering from right elbow inflammation. He made two rehab outings in Triple-A, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. To make room for Morgan on the 26-man roster, Darren McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

More News