The Guardians activated Morgan (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Morgan will return from the IL for the second time this season after recovering from right elbow inflammation. He made two rehab outings in Triple-A, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. To make room for Morgan on the 26-man roster, Darren McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
