Morgan (2-2) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Morgan entered the game with the lead, but gave up a go-ahead grand slam to Seth Brown in the bottom of the seventh inning. Despite letting four runners cross the plate, the righty reliever escaped without an earned run and now has gone 11 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. Although he took the loss and blew the save, Morgan lowered his ERA to 1.91.