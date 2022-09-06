Morgan (5-3) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to pick up the win Monday over the Royals.

Morgan worked the ninth inning in a tied game and kept it that way before the Guardians took the lead in the 10th. This was his first win since June 29 -- over his 17 appearances between victories, he posted a mediocre 6.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, four holds and a blown save in 17 innings. He's at a 4.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 62:10 K:BB with 10 holds and four blown saves through 54 innings overall in a mid-leverage role.