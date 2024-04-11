Morgan (1-0) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two without walking a batter to earn the extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Morgan gave up an RBI double to Gavin Sheets in the top of the 10th inning, but the Guardians rallied in the bottom of the frame to walk it off. Through six appearances, Morgan has a hold and a 2:2 K:BB while allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings. He's not seeing much high-leverage work this season as one of the few Cleveland relievers who has struggled out of the gate.