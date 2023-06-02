Morgan (2-1) allowed one run on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Twins.

After a rough May in which Morgan was scored on in five of his nine appearances, June didn't get off to a better start. He loaded the bases with no outs, allowing a sacrifice fly from Willi Castro to bring in the decisive run. In addition to allowing too many runs in May, Morgan failed to record a save or a hold during the month, which suggests he's on the verge of losing what little high-leverage work he had. For the season, he still has a solid 1.93 ERA, but a 1.29 WHIP and a 3.58 FIP are both indicators that he could regress further.