Morgan (1-1) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks over three innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Morgan got through 2.2 innings with little resistance from the Yankees. He then issued a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old righty has coughed up four runs over his last four innings of work. Morgan will likely head back to the bullpen with Cal Quantrill expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.