Morgan has allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four over three innings in three Cactus League games.

Morgan's solid control is nothing new -- he posted a 1.8 BB/9 over 66.2 innings last season. The right-hander's solid work as a reliever last season and the Guardians' stable set of starters likely means Morgan will again pitch out of the bullpen in 2023. He also had a 3.38 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB with 10 holds last year, so he could work his way into being part of the setup mix, though a multi-inning role is most likely.