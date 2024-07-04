The Guardians optioned Morgan to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Morgan holds a 1.98 ERA but just a 10:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings this season and has missed time with a pair of arm issues. David Sandlin (back) has returned from the injured list to take Morgan's spot in the Guardians' bullpen.
