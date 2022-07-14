Morgan struck out two in two perfect innings during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Morgan was called upon for a multi-inning assignment after Aaron Civale (wrist) left after the first inning. This was a better performance for Morgan, who's had some mixed results lately. He's allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, including three home runs, in his last seven innings. In that span, he has three blown saves, a win and a hold. The right-hander still owns a solid 2.90 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 49:6 K:BB across 40.1 innings, but there's been some signs of regression after an unsustainable run of good performance in May and early June.