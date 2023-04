Morgan allowed an unearned run on a hit in one inning Monday. He struck out one and earned a save against Oakland.

Morgan entered a 12-10 game in the 10th inning and coughed up just one run to finish off the late-night slugfest. He's now worked through three innings with a 5:1 K:BB while allowing just one unearned run. It was Morgan's first career save but he shouldn't see too many opportunities moving forward.