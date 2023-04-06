Morgan (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over one inning, earning the extra-inning win Wednesday over the Athletics.

Morgan has had a productive series in Oakland, earning a win and a save in his last two appearances. The right-hander was dialed in with 15 of his 19 pitches going for strikes Wednesday. He's given up a hit in each of his four outings this season, but he also boasts a 6:1 K:BB and has allowed only one unearned run through four innings. With James Karinchak struggling early on, there's a chance Morgan's strong pitching could lead to him featuring as a high-leverage option as part of the bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.