Morgan allowed a run on one hit and struck out three across 3.1 innings in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Morgan served in a bulk-relief role behind spot start Konnor Pilkington. Four of Morgan's six outings this season have been longer than an inning as he continues to work as a swingman. He's pitched reasonably well with a 4.05 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through 13.1 innings, but he's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy unless he gets moved into the rotation.