Morgan (4-1) allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the win Thursday over the Royals.

The Guardians' sixth-inning rally put Morgan in line for the win. Since the start of June, he's allowed just three runs over 13.2 innings with a 12:6 K:BB. He's been a little better overall with a 1.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 36.2 innings for the season while adding a save and four holds. He's had more than his share of good luck, as evidenced by a 3.15 FIP, but any second-half regression should be fairly minimal as long as he continues to keep the ball down well.