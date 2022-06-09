Morgan (2-1) struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Rangers.

Morgan wouldn't have gotten the chance for a win if it weren't for a rain delay in the fifth inning that took Shane Bieber out of the game. To his credit, Morgan turned in another strong appearance. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 14.1 innings, picking up a win and all five of his holds this year in that span. He's at a 1.95 ERA, 0.51 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB in 27.2 innings overall as a reliable multi-inning reliever. His 2.27 FIP suggests this is a stat line he's earned rather than lucked into so far.