Morgan is starting Friday's game against the Yankees, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Morgan's first three appearances of the year have come as a reliever, and he's posted a 4.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in six innings. However, he made 18 starts for Cleveland last year and will step in as a starter in Friday's series opener after Cal Quantrill was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
