Morgan (shoulder) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus, recording one out while giving up two earned runs on zero hits and two walks.

Morgan pitched a clean inning in his first rehab outing for Columbus on Saturday, but he couldn't replicate that success Tuesday. Assuming the right-hander didn't experience any setbacks with his inflamed shoulder, however, he should be on track to return from the 15-day injured list either this week or next.