Morgan (4-2) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning to take the loss Monday versus the Astros.

Noah Syndergaard (leg) exited the game after getting hit by a comebacker, and Morgan proceeded to unravel in the sixth inning. Morgan gave up at least one run in six of his 11 appearances in July, posting an 8.10 ERA and 12:6 K:BB over 10 innings for the month. Overall, he's at a 3.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB with a save, six holds and a blown save through 43.1 innings this season.