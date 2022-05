Morgan struck out two in a perfect inning in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Morgan has often been tasked to get more than three outings in a bulk-relief role this season. He's given up runs in four of his nine appearances, but he's pitched to a solid 3.18 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 17 innings. Limiting walks and keeping the ball in the yard -- he's allowed just two home runs -- have been contributing factors in his success, but he's still working in mostly low-leverage situations.