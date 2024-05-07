Clase picked up the save Monday against Detroit, striking out one batter across a perfect ninth frame.
Clase turned in a third consecutive perfect outing, throwing merely nine pitches to earn his 11th save of 2024. The 26-year-old has been incredible thus far, boasting a 19:1 K:BB and a 0.49 ERA through 18.1 innings and is tied for the league lead in saves.
