Clase picked up the save Monday against Detroit, striking out one batter across a perfect ninth frame.

Clase turned in a third consecutive perfect outing, throwing merely nine pitches to earn his 11th save of 2024. The 26-year-old has been incredible thus far, boasting a 19:1 K:BB and a 0.49 ERA through 18.1 innings and is tied for the league lead in saves.

