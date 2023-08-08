Clase (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list Tuesday.

Clase will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after sitting out Monday's series opener while he served a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl with the White Sox that occurred Saturday. The Blue Jays opened the scoring Monday with a two-run eighth inning and maintained their lead the rest of the way in a 3-1 win, so Clase didn't miss out on a save chance while he served the suspension.