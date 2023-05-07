Clase picked up the save during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Twins, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he recorded one walk and one strikeout.

Despite a two-out walk to Alex Kirilloff, Clase picked up his second save in as many days after blowing his previous chance -- May 3 versus the Yankees. The right-hander is now 12-for-15 in save opportunities this year, giving him the MLB lead over Josh Hader, who also had 11 coming into Sunday. Clase's three blown saves (one fewer than he had in 77 appearances last year) and lack of strikeouts (11:5 K:BB through 18.1 innings) are a bit concerning, but he remains Cleveland's top closing option.